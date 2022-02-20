Rugby

Sharks down plucky Lions to remain unbeaten in Currie Cup

The Sharks remain unbeaten in this year’s Currie Cup after they downed the Lions 43-31 at Ellis Park yesterday.



The Sharks, who held a 20-7 lead at the break, never looked in danger of losing the match but the Lions showed commendable pluck and enterprise in the second half when a lesser side might have dropped their bundle...