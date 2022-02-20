Soccer

Sundowns held by tough Al-Merrikh in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns could not make the advantage of a neutral venue count, settling for a Caf Champions League Group A point gained from a 0-0 draw against Sudan’s tough Al-Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.



Downs were looking for a Sudanese double in their opening two round-robin games, ahead of a big clash against Pitso Mosimane’s Egyptian group favourites Al Ahly, also at Al Salam Stadium, on Saturday...