Bulls hang on but not before Munster show their pedigree

A Bismarck du Plessis red card further undermined the hosts' first half efforts

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
13 March 2022 - 00:00

The Bulls cranked up the heat on Munster in the first half before completely going off the boil in the second in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus yesterday...

