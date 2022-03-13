Soccer

Sundowns complete double over Mosimane’s Ahly to qualify for Caf Champions League quarterfinals

Shalulile’s 23rd minute goal seals the deal, which could have been even sweeter

Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League with two Group A games to spare after completing a remarkable first double over Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. ..