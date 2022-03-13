Soccer
Sundowns complete double over Mosimane’s Ahly to qualify for Caf Champions League quarterfinals
Shalulile’s 23rd minute goal seals the deal, which could have been even sweeter
13 March 2022 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League with two Group A games to spare after completing a remarkable first double over Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. ..
