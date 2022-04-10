Keo Uncut
Gobsmacked by Bok snub of Evan Roos
10 April 2022 - 00:03
I was stunned that Stormers No 8 Evan Roos wasn’t invited to today’s Springboks alignment camp in Durban. ..
I was stunned that Stormers No 8 Evan Roos wasn’t invited to today’s Springboks alignment camp in Durban. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.