Soccer
Sundowns clinch the treble with Nedbank Cup win
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns took their dominance of SA football to a new level when they defeated Marumo Gallants 2-1 to be crowned the Nedbank Cup champions at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg last night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.