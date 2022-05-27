Duchess of Sussex pays surprise visit to Texas after school shooting

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has joined support for a Texas community reeling after a mass shooting at one of its schools this week by making a surprise visit to the town.

A teenage gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers after storming into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. It was the latest gun-fuelled mass killing in the US and the nation’s worst school shooting in nearly a decade. The carnage began with the 18-year-oldkiller, identified as Salvador Ramos, shooting his grandmother, who survived, authorities said.

He then launched a bloody rampage at the primary school that ended when he was apparently shot by police.

At least 17 people, including children and the gunman’s grandmother, were wounded.

The motive was not immediately clear.