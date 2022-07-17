Soccer
Sundowns looks to trim their bulging squad
With the national team losing out, Jordaan prompted to call for a 35-player limit for PSL
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE and MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Mamelodi Sundowns were in North West this week where they are holding their pre-season camp ahead of finalising their squad for the coming season...
Soccer
Sundowns looks to trim their bulging squad
With the national team losing out, Jordaan prompted to call for a 35-player limit for PSL
Mamelodi Sundowns were in North West this week where they are holding their pre-season camp ahead of finalising their squad for the coming season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos