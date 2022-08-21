Soccer
Sundowns drops more points in match against Sekhukhune
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Sithembiso Dindi
Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points again in their DStv Premiership title defence after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United at a lively Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. ..
