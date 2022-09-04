General
Medvedev’s title defence meets Kyrgios hurdle in fourth round
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev cruised into the fourth round of the US Open with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing on Friday to set up a blockbuster clash with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios...
General
Medvedev’s title defence meets Kyrgios hurdle in fourth round
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev cruised into the fourth round of the US Open with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing on Friday to set up a blockbuster clash with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos