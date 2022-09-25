Cricket
‘Zulu’ raises his hand to coach Proteas in the short-format game
25 September 2022 - 00:01
Former Proteas all-rounder Lance “Zulu” Klusener has become the latest high-profile personality to suggest to Cricket SA (CSA) that it must consider splitting coaches between Test and limited-overs formats. ..
