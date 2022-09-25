Sport

Cricket

‘Zulu’ raises his hand to coach Proteas in the short-format game

25 September 2022 - 00:01

Former Proteas all-rounder Lance “Zulu” Klusener has become the latest high-profile personality to suggest to Cricket SA (CSA) that it must consider splitting coaches between Test and limited-overs formats. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | A golden moment for rugby referees Sport
  2. CSA is wasting no time in finding a new coach for Proteas Sport
  3. MARC STRYDOM | When pigs fly Mammila will become Bafana coach Sport
  4. Boks' succession plan in sharp focus Sport
  5. Boks rocked by cocaine allegations Sport

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...