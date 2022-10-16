General
Sates and Le Clos head to Berlin looking to regain glory
Pair return to 25m pool where their lightning turns and torpedo underwater work give them an edge
16 October 2022 - 00:00
Redemption is up for grabs for two of SA’s most prominent swimmers when the World Cup short-course series kicks off in Berlin on Friday. ..
General
Sates and Le Clos head to Berlin looking to regain glory
Pair return to 25m pool where their lightning turns and torpedo underwater work give them an edge
Redemption is up for grabs for two of SA’s most prominent swimmers when the World Cup short-course series kicks off in Berlin on Friday. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos