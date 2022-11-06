Soccer
Saleng’s stunning strike seals final for Pirates
Bucs get to keep trophy for winning it for the fourth time
06 November 2022 - 00:00
Monnapule Saleng gave Orlando Pirates further reason to celebrate their 85th anniversary with his exquisite free kick, earning the Buccaneers their 11th top eight trophy...
