Sport

Soccer

Saleng’s stunning strike seals final for Pirates

Bucs get to keep trophy for winning it for the fourth time

06 November 2022 - 00:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Monnapule Saleng gave Orlando Pirates further reason to celebrate their 85th anniversary with his exquisite free kick, earning the Buccaneers their 11th top eight trophy...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Broos sets the cat among the pigeons Sport
  2. Saleng’s stunning strike seals final for Pirates Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Springboks get it very wrong in Dublin Sport
  4. PSL coaches’ musical chairs taking SA football nowhere fast Sport
  5. Proteas to have two coaches after Boucher’s exit Sport

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa