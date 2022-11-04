Opinion & Analysis

Not all is lost: SA’s economy can be rebuilt with positive leadership

Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore says a balanced collaboration between the private and public sector to tackle energy, logistics, water, infrastructure and law and order could take the country to greater heights

04 November 2022 - 16:54
Sponsored

Given the aftershock of a global pandemic, Russia’s war with Ukraine which created huge dislocation, polarising politics and a struggling global economy — this past year has been challenging for business leaders. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane might be protecting something, but it’s not the public Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Paul O’Sullivan Hogarth
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | From ‘Sarafina’ to Phala Phala, scandal is almost a ... Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Where is the shame in our world of weird leaders? Opinion
  5. Not all is lost: SA’s economy can be rebuilt with positive leadership Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa