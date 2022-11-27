Boxing
Kevin Lerena ready to live his dream in realm of heavyweight kings
Lerena will live his dream as long as he doesn’t allow Dubois to crack him on the snooze button.
27 November 2022 - 00:00
Kevin Lerena asked for a fight which he could get out of bed for, and on Saturday night he faces Daniel Dubois, who packs the power that could send him crashing back to slumberland. ..
Boxing
Kevin Lerena ready to live his dream in realm of heavyweight kings
Lerena will live his dream as long as he doesn’t allow Dubois to crack him on the snooze button.
Kevin Lerena asked for a fight which he could get out of bed for, and on Saturday night he faces Daniel Dubois, who packs the power that could send him crashing back to slumberland. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos