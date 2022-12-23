Soccer
Messi the greatest even without World Cup heroics, says Guardiola
23 December 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time and his opinion would not change even if the forward had not guided Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar, the Spaniard said this week...
