Sport

Rugby

Griffons desperate not to have wings clipped again

They return to the Currie Cup's top tier for the first time in 21 years

05 February 2023 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

At least one Springbok had not been born the last time the Griffons played in the top tier of the Currie Cup...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. With move to Glasgow, Motlhalo sets her sights higher Sport
  2. Griffons desperate not to have wings clipped again Sport
  3. There’s no stopping Sundowns Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Sizzling, high-quality rugby beckons at Six Nations Sport
  5. Ismail has seen women’s cricket change and now wants Proteas to have fun at ... Sport

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’