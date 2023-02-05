General
Ismail has seen women’s cricket change and now wants Proteas to have fun at World Cup
She’s been there, done that... Now she wants younger teammates to display talent at the showpiece
05 February 2023 - 00:00
The biggest problem Shabnim Ismail has had in the build-up to the T20 World Cup is dealing with all the ticket requests from family and friends. ..
General
Ismail has seen women’s cricket change and now wants Proteas to have fun at World Cup
She’s been there, done that... Now she wants younger teammates to display talent at the showpiece
The biggest problem Shabnim Ismail has had in the build-up to the T20 World Cup is dealing with all the ticket requests from family and friends. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos