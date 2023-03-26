Athletics
The talk is that Wayde van Niekerk is ready to shine at SA champs
26 March 2023 - 00:00
If rumours emanating from Wayde van Niekerk’s training base are true, the former Olympic 400m champion is set for a strong showing at the South African championships in Potchefstroom from Thursday to Saturday...
Athletics
The talk is that Wayde van Niekerk is ready to shine at SA champs
If rumours emanating from Wayde van Niekerk’s training base are true, the former Olympic 400m champion is set for a strong showing at the South African championships in Potchefstroom from Thursday to Saturday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos