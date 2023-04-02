Athletics
Wayde's back: 400m track star shines in Potchefstroom
Van Niekerk’s performance on Saturday would have earned him bronze in Tokyo and gold at the world championships last year
02 April 2023 - 00:00
The king is back. Wayde van Niekerk treated fans to one of the greatest races of his career at the South African championships in Potchefstroom yesterday afternoon, a performance that will make his rivals around the world take notice ... and tremble...
Athletics
Wayde's back: 400m track star shines in Potchefstroom
Van Niekerk’s performance on Saturday would have earned him bronze in Tokyo and gold at the world championships last year
The king is back. Wayde van Niekerk treated fans to one of the greatest races of his career at the South African championships in Potchefstroom yesterday afternoon, a performance that will make his rivals around the world take notice ... and tremble...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos