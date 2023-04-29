Sport

Endgame for Chess South Africa after ‘checkmate’ suspension by Sascoc

The sport ‘has been seriously damaged due to boardroom fights and personal agendas’, says the national sporting body

29 April 2023 - 22:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

It’s game over for Chess South Africa, the sport’s national governing body, now suspended from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pirates' destiny to R22m in their own hands Sport
  2. Endgame for Chess South Africa after ‘checkmate’ suspension by Sascoc Sport
  3. 'It was like a Soweto soccer match': SA's sailing hero describes last few miles ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Fans in for a treat when Bulls take on Stormers Sport
  5. Bongani Mahlangu wants to make his national title a family business Sport

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York