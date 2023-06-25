Soccer
Tears flow as Desiree Ellis announces Banyana WC squad
Hildah Magaia relieved she made the cut, but not everyone was so lucky
25 June 2023 - 00:00
When Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis announced the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup final squad to the players this week, there were no dry eyes in the room. ..
Soccer
Tears flow as Desiree Ellis announces Banyana WC squad
Hildah Magaia relieved she made the cut, but not everyone was so lucky
When Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis announced the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup final squad to the players this week, there were no dry eyes in the room. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos