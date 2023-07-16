Soccer
Banyana Banyana could spring World Cup surprise
Coach Ellis’ experience — together with that of Kgatlana, Jane, Motlhalo, Matlou and others — should help them perform better than in France
16 July 2023 - 00:01
The real action for Banyana Banyana begins on Sunday (7am, SA time) when they face third-ranked Sweden in their opening Group G match at the Fifa Women’s World Cup at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand...
