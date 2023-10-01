Soccer
Sundowns’ AFL participation snubbed by PSL clubs
31 teams vote against making room for the African Football League — Patrice Motsepe’s pet project — as it will clash with the PSL schedule
01 October 2023 - 00:00
Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs would not allow Mamelodi Sundowns to participate in the African Football League (AFL), a lucrative new multimillion continental competition championed by Downs owner Patrice Motsepe in his capacity as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf)...
