Soccer
Belgian Doku dazzles as City put Cherries to rout
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku scored and created two more goals in seven blistering first-half minutes before adding two more assists in the second period as the champions hammered Bournemouth 6-1 to go top of the Premier League last night. ..
