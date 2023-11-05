Soccer
Riveiro stunned as Bay knock Bucs out of Carling Cup
Questions are once again being asked if he is up to the job
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Jose Riveiro was yesterday knocked out of a cup competition for the first time since arriving in South Africa to coach Orlando Pirates at the beginning of last season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.