Cricket
De Kock’s tournament for ages elevates his status in the Proteas ODI Pantheon
His performance in the World Cup elevates his status in the Proteas ODI Pantheon
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Where will Quinton de Kock’s 2023 World Cup campaign rank in terms of Proteas performances?..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.