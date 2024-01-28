Keo Uncut
‘Polly of old’ on fire at Leicester
Pollard at Leicester has been everything Montpellier would have imagined they were getting when they signed him in 2019 in a transfer that made him the highest paid player in the sport
28 January 2024 - 00:02
Handré Pollard is delivering big time for Leicester Tigers, and he is the commanding presence that has the team well positioned to challenge for the English Premiership title...
