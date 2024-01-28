Column
Talking to strangers, Mzansi style
While I appreciate the casual manner in which South Africans interact with each other, sometimes I wish we could sprinkle a pinch of Wambaugh dust
28 January 2024 - 00:01
Even if you’ve never been to the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, you’ve read enough American literature and watched enough TV series to know that sacrosanct rule: no religious talk or politics at the dinner table or during happy hour at the Moose & Witch. Back here in Mzansi, we go to shebeens and braais specifically to get into heated debates about who is the Son of Man's best friend south of the Limpopo: Shembe or Lekganyane. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.