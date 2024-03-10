Cricket
Cape Town Tigers succumb to pressure and savvy Hobbs in opening BAL defeat
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Blinded by the bright lights, and weighed down by the expectations of playing on home soil, the Cape Town Tigers lost their opening game in the Kalahari Conference of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 86-73 to a gritty Dynamo Basketball Club on Saturday night...
