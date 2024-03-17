Soccer
The sky is the limit for high flying Barker and Stellies
Coach, however, doesn’t want to take much of the credit — insisting the success people see is a team effort
17 March 2024 - 00:00
If he could achieve just half of what his famous late uncle Clive Barker achieved as a coach, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker will be grateful. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.