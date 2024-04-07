Sport

Equity partners bring smiles to the Mother City

Red Disa desperate to make Stormers smell like roses

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The Red Disa Consortium’s venture into rugby isn’t so much an exercise in putting money where their mouth is as an investment in the grin of the collective...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Was it bang for the buck? Stormers will soon find out when ... Sport
  2. Stormers talent pool in focus against a Stade Rochelais with all hands on deck Rugby
  3. Squad rotation contributing to Lions’ inconsistent form Rugby
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Why southern hemisphere rugby is indebted to Japan Sport

Most read

  1. BBK UNPLUGGED | More than any team in the PSL, Chiefs need a coach Sport
  2. Banyana promise to overturn loss to Nigeria on way to Paris Sport
  3. Chiefs’ loss to Chippa makes top 8 finish unlikely Sport
  4. Tatjana dives into action with local Olympic history reset button in reach Sport
  5. I'm going to the World Cup with you — Broos Sport

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show