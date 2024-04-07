Stormers go down to Stade Rochelais
Windy conditions prove almost too much for hosts and visitors
07 April 2024 - 00:00
There was not to be a repeat of the December finale for the Stormers. This time Manie Libbok’s arms stayed by his side, disappointment writ large across his face, and groans from the majority of the 26,000 gathered at Cape Town Stadium yesterday...
