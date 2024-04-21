Sport

Soccer

We have to show we want it more, says Klopp

Manager says team can bounce back against Fulham after exit from Europa League

21 April 2024 - 00:00 By Reuters

Liverpool must show their hunger to get their season back on track after a bruising period saw them lose their Premier League lead and exit the Europa League, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Fulham...

