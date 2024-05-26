Production house accused of offside move over Bafana documentary
Alleged nonpayment issues leave film about national soccer team’s Afcon 2023 exploits languishing on the sidelines
26 May 2024 - 00:03
A television documentary detailing Bafana Bafana’s journey to a bronze-medal finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has not been completed because the production house has not paid the company it appointed to do the work...
