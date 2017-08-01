TshisaLIVE

'He's an attention seeker!' - K.O on DJ Citi Lyts 'beef'

01 August 2017 - 13:08 By TshisaLIVE
K.O has given his thoughts on his feud with DJ Citi Lyts.
Image: Via K.O's Instagram

Rapper K.O has cleared the air on the feud between him and DJ Citi Lyts, calling the Shishiliza hitmaker a waste of his time and an "attention seeker".

The feud had started several weeks ago when DJ Citi Lyts took to Twitter to accuse K.O of stealing the unique Skhanda sound from his former artist Kid X.

K.O refused to acknowledge the DJ at the time but that didn't stop Citi Lyts from returning to the platform this past weekend to rip K.O to shreds.

K.O did not respond to the tweets and told TshisaLIVE he had no time for Citi Lyts.

"I saw what he tweeted and I did not reply because he is a waste of my time. I don't care about that guy or what he says anymore. He has been going at me for a long time and its getting tiring," K.O said.

He claimed that Citi Lyts was "looking for attention" with his social media comments.

"I don't have an issue with him but he is looking for attention. It is sad if he is doing this for attention because I won't respond to him," the Run Jozi rapper said.

K.O said he was confused by Citi Lyts' rant because the DJ had come to him at a show just the night before to greet him.

"He wanted to shake my hand. I knew what he had said about me before and I was hesitant but I shook it because I thought that he would stop. He is (rapper) PRO's brother and PRO is my idol. It is just disappointing that he (Citi Lyts) is acting like this," K.O added.

