Redi opens up about what makes her heart beat faster and her purpose

In 2018 Redi Tlhabi and her family will move to the Big Apple as she takes on an economics journalism fellowship at Columbia University. As she prepares for her new life in New York, she answered these burning questions y'all need to know.

We asked Redi to complete the sentence. And the former 702 radio presenter did not hold back.

I am constantly searching for topics to write about.

My purpose in life is to build bridges, speak truth to power, create ‘teachable’ moments where we can reflect on what unites and divides us. And building hope that tomorrow will be better than today.

My heart beats faster when Brian (her husband) looks at me like I am the only sight he longs for.

I hope South Africans will never become complacent and will always remember that this is our country.

Nobody knows that I actually get so exhausted from talking for a living that people don’t know what to do with me when I do not want to talk – which is when I am running or at a party, yearning for some light chat. There is always someone who wants to talk to me about the state of the nation or the world. Leave me alone. (Laughs)

I believe in love and integrity. You must do the right thing, always. It is not difficult when you consciously put yourself in someone else’s shoes.

