TshisaLIVE

Redi opens up about what makes her heart beat faster and her purpose

02 August 2017 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Redi gets real for our all-important questions
Redi gets real for our all-important questions
Image: Supplied: 702

In 2018 Redi Tlhabi and her family will move to the Big Apple as she takes on an economics journalism fellowship at Columbia University. As she prepares for her new life in New York, she answered these burning questions y'all need to know.

We asked Redi to complete the sentence. And the former 702 radio presenter did not hold back.

I am constantly searching for topics to write about.

My purpose in life is to build bridges, speak truth to power, create ‘teachable’ moments where we can reflect on what unites and divides us.  And building hope that tomorrow will be better than today.

My heart beats faster when Brian (her husband) looks at me like I am the only sight he longs for. (TshisaLIVE: Awwww)

I hope South Africans will never become complacent and will always remember that this is our country.

Nobody knows that I actually get so exhausted from talking for a living that people don’t know what to do with me when I do not want to talk – which is when I am running or at a party, yearning for some light chat. There is always someone who wants to talk to me about the state of the nation or the world. Leave me alone. (Laughs)

I believe in love and integrity. You must do the right thing, always. It is not difficult when you consciously put yourself in someone else’s shoes.

Us after reading this...

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  3. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  4. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for kwaito musician Tsekeleke
Tributes pour in for kwaito musician Tsekeleke

Related articles

  1. Redi gets candid on her move to New York: I have no fear TshisaLIVE
  2. Bongani Bingwa excited to fill Redi's 'high heels' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter's not ready to let Redi go TshisaLIVE
X