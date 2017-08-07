Generations 'sex scenes' let off the hook by the BCCSA

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has ruled that Generations: The Legacy was not guilty of breaching the broadcast code of conduct when they aired 'raunchy' sex scenes during primetime. This despite the commission receiving around 160 complaints over the offending scenes.

In a recent ruling on the matter, the BCCSA said the SABC "has not breached any of the provisions of the code of conduct" but said that the broadcaster must now place an additional audience advisory whenever "ultra-suggestive sex scenes" will be shown.

The sign must read: “Today’s episode may contain some scenes which involve suggestive sex. Viewer discretion is advised”.

The BCCSA said they received approximately 160 complains but only four of the complainants were prepared to air their complaints in writing. The majority of these called for the soapie to either be moved to a later time slot, contain an age limit of 18, or simply be completely removed from SABC 1.

The soapie came under scrutiny late last month after a storyline which saw two of the characters engage in bedroom foreplay led to an outcry. The broadcaster eventually cancelled the soapie's weekly omnibus in response.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the ruling, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that they made the show's producers aware of the ruling, and had learnt an important lesson from the incident.

"As much as we followed proper protocol and were not guilty, we have learnt to be more cautious and will take our viewers' feedback seriously. We cannot take chances," Kaizer said.

He rubbished any suggestions that the storyline was altered after the outcry, explaining that the offending scenes were always necessary to the overall story.

"We have not changed anything on Generations (The Legacy). It is exactly as it was supposed to be," Kaizer said.

