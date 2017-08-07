TshisaLIVE

Robert Marawa confirms Pearl Thusi split

07 August 2017 - 08:07 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl and Robert shortly after she to returned from New York
Pearl and Robert shortly after she to returned from New York
Image: Pearl Thusi Instagram

As previously reported by TshisaLIVE Robert Marawa's relationship with Pearl Thusi has been under strain for months now.

Sources close to the couple said the pair were always "breaking up only to later reconcile" and their latest fight "seemed like it was over."

Now Robert, who is usually really private about his relationships, has confirmed the couple split happened...months ago.

Some fans thought the message a prank, just like Bonang Matheba and AKA's "split." But speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning, Robert confirmed the tweet was true.

"I've got no comment. Just what I said in the tweet. That's it," he said.

At the time of publishing our previous article about their relationship woes, Pearl Thusi refused to comment with her rep saying it was a "private matter." 

So, Pearl. #Trashlive or just nje?

Pearl Thusi shares her thoughts on racism in the States

Pearl Thusi has relieved some of her experiences in the States, sharing that although she didn't personally experience racism in the creative ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa in 'turmoil'

Several well-placed sources have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa's romantic relationship recently hit a rocky patch, with ...
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi is gatvol of people always asking her why she is so light and wants to set the record straight once and for all.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I take full responsibility for the errors'- Bonang's book publisher TshisaLIVE
  3. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando Thabethe spoils her mom with fancy car TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Rite of passage: Girls’ journey to womanhood ​
X