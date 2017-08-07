Robert Marawa confirms Pearl Thusi split
As previously reported by TshisaLIVE Robert Marawa's relationship with Pearl Thusi has been under strain for months now.
Sources close to the couple said the pair were always "breaking up only to later reconcile" and their latest fight "seemed like it was over."
Now Robert, who is usually really private about his relationships, has confirmed the couple split happened...months ago.
I confirm the rumour & speculation that our relationship with Miss Pearl Thusi ended a few months ago.We continue 2 be good friends though.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 6, 2017
Some fans thought the message a prank, just like Bonang Matheba and AKA's "split." But speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning, Robert confirmed the tweet was true.
"I've got no comment. Just what I said in the tweet. That's it," he said.
At the time of publishing our previous article about their relationship woes, Pearl Thusi refused to comment with her rep saying it was a "private matter."
