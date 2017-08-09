TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dances at Dumi Masilela's memorial

09 August 2017 - 15:42
Simphiwe surrounded by friends and family at Dumi's memorial.
Simphiwe surrounded by friends and family at Dumi's memorial.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

It's the first time she's made a public appearance since her husband, Dumi Masilela, was shot and killed in a botched hijacking just under a week ago. Supported by family, including Dumi's mother, Simphiwe Ngema fought back tears and stood up to dance at her husband's memorial at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park, on Joburg's East Rand. 

Actress Connie Chiume is one of the programme directors and said she can't stop asking why.

"I ask myself why but in time we will understand."

Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking last week. He was rushed to hospital and was still conscious when he arrived. After a five hour surgery he died.

PICTURES: Simphiwe Ngema supported by family at Dumi memorial

Actress Simphiwe Ngema wiped tears from her face after a listening to a song of tribute for her late husband, Dumi Masilela. The Hope Restoration ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Dumi Masilela's family search for peace in the midst of tragedy

Walking down the road approaching the home of Dumi Masilela, the air was thick with sadness but full of resolve, just like the family of the late ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Dumi Masilela's memorial service will be on Wednesday

Actor Dumi Masilela's memorial service will take place in Kempton Park, Johannesburg on Women's Day.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Veteran actress Mary Makgatho has died TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Angry' Somizi throws massive shade Bonang's way TshisaLIVE
  3. Congrats! Letoya Makhene is pregnant TshisaLIVE
  4. It's on, Bonang! Somizi is coming for everything TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Julius Malema's full speech to supporters after motion of no confidence vote
President Jacob Zuma's full speech after motion of no confidence fails to ...
X