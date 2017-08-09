WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dances at Dumi Masilela's memorial
It's the first time she's made a public appearance since her husband, Dumi Masilela, was shot and killed in a botched hijacking just under a week ago. Supported by family, including Dumi's mother, Simphiwe Ngema fought back tears and stood up to dance at her husband's memorial at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park, on Joburg's East Rand.
FULL VIDEO: Simz Ngema dances along to her late husband #DumiMasilela music video #dumimasilelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/BNPrhmLLCu— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2017
Actress Connie Chiume is one of the programme directors and said she can't stop asking why.
"I ask myself why but in time we will understand."
Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking last week. He was rushed to hospital and was still conscious when he arrived. After a five hour surgery he died.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP