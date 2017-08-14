TshisaLIVE

SuperSport deny minister's involvement in Hougaard's cancelled gig

14 August 2017 - 12:45 By TshisaLIVE
Derick claims he was taken off air because of his tweets on transformation in sport
Image: Derick Hougaard Facebook

SuperSport has dismissed claims by former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard that he was canned as a commentator on the channel over tweets he made about transformation in rugby.

Hougaard posted a message on his Facebook page claiming that he was dismissed as a commentator after a minister complained about tweets he sent on transformation after the Springbok's loss to Italy in November.

"I made a comment or let's say had a few on transformation and the negative influence it could have on our rugby structures. And a minister mailed SuperSport taking me off TV completely. I will always have a fair opinion and will stand by what will make South Africa a force in World Rugby again. It is a shame that it cost me my job."

SuperSport, however, has denied any interference from a minister and said the decision to use or not use Hougaard is "entirely discretionary."

"Derick Hougaard has never been employed by SuperSport. He has only ever been used as an independent contractor (freelancer). Contrary to his claim, he was not pulled off air after a complaint by a minister. There was no such complaint. As with all SuperSport freelancers, the decision whether or not to use Derick on air is entirely discretionary," said the channel's Clinton van der Berg.

 

