SA is obsessed with celebs but looks down on artists, says Ntsiki Mazwai

15 August 2017 - 09:40 By TshisaLIVE
Ntsiki Mazwai has shaded celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.
Image: Via Ntsiki Mazwai's Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again lashed out over South Africa's "celebrity" culture, claiming that fans are obsessed with celebs who don't create meaningful content, but only "play dress up".

Responding to fans' calls for celebrities to be better role models, Ntsiki said there was a big difference between celebrities and musicians, such as herself, who were not afraid to speak out on social issues.

"There is a difference between celebrity and art, artists create and celebrities play dress up. (The) difference between artists and celebrities: Lauryn Hill is an artist, Kim K is a celeb," Ntsiki told fans on social media.

She went on to claim that artists are not given enough respect in a country that is obsessed with celebrities.

Ntsiki also launched a fresh attack on celebrities that use their fame to write "tell-all" memoirs, telling her fans that such books were not literature.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last week, Ntsiki criticised Bonang Matheba's book and said that she wanted to defend black excellence from mediocrity.

"It (Bonang's book) was like someone who had no experience in singing releasing an album. Writing is a sacred experience and I want to defend that," Ntsiki said.

