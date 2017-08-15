TshisaLIVE

SABC presenter and saleswoman in court after beach tiff

15 August 2017 - 14:43 By Staff Writer
Bondi-Borné Hulley.
Image: HeraldLIVE

Bondi-Borné Hulley faces charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly slapping radio presenter Mbulelo Maqhubu – who in turn faces a charge of malicious damage to property – after an altercation at Kings Beach in April.

The two appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ The Herald reported on Tuesday.

Maqhubu allegedly told Hulley she had no right to dictate where to sit on the beach‚ after she said it was not safe where she was flying the kite. The two became embroiled in a heated row when the kite crashed near Maqhubu.

The case will resume on August 29.

- HeraldLIVE

