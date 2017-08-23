TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Somizi plans to pay for student's uni fees for a year

23 August 2017 - 13:31 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi Mhlongo wants to give back to less fortunate pupils.
Somizi is on a mission to help make a difference to those less fortunate than himself, in celebration of the success of his book. 

Taking to Instagram, Somgaga revealed that his book has almost reached 10 000 sales and he wants to give back. 

"With my book approaching 10 000 copies sold, I want to donate R20 from each book which will earn nothing less than R200 000. I want to help two to four matriculants which I want to use to pay for their first year at university," he said. 

Somgaga said he decided to help because he wanted to have purpose in his life and encouraged interested pupils to email him. 

"God blesses us to bless others, and I want to live a life with purpose and leave a legacy," he added. 

Watch the full video here: 

