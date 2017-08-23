Twitter thinks Please Step In's Mam'Angie is too quick to judge
After every episode of Please Step In, Twitter usually reflects on the problems of the families discussed in the relationship-themed reality show. However this week they were pulled in a different direction as they felt that presenter Angie Diale is "too quick to judge" the families.
The viewers of the show commented on how they felt that the presenter quickly began judging the families as soon as she hears their stories. They went on to suggest that perhaps she could benefit from extra training. Ouch.
Last night's episode shed light on a few issues that tweeps felt hit home. They struggled to figure out exactly who had a "problem" in the families as all parties seemed to have unresolved issues. Many fans also identified with some of the struggles, like parents failing to take responsibility for their roles in their children's shortcomings.
Coming up tonight on #PleaseStepIn: The Mahlangus want Mam' Angie to help them reach out to Zanele. Tune in at 8pm! pic.twitter.com/g8YafEzz2f— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) August 22, 2017
The memes came streaming through:
#PleaseStepIn.. Mam'Angie needs proper training, she's very quick to judge pic.twitter.com/BxvWXNNYC7— The Precious One (@GzGugu) August 22, 2017
Mam Angie and turning on the people who called her #pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/CJykNHFq90— UNsigned|RayHarvest® (@RaymondHarvest) August 22, 2017
The are so many Zanele's kodi kasi with the same problems and the exact solutions boyfriends are always their escape #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/kWIS792bn6— Pedy🌸 (@MsPedy_N) August 22, 2017
#PleaseStepIn— 🍕✖_✖ MinDiie ✖_✖🍕 (@MalekeLindiwe) August 22, 2017
Black parents and denying their faults pic.twitter.com/6E8Lv9QopZ
I don't know who to believe 😩🙆🏽 #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/r3Bg5C7Kbt— Merica Monamodi (@Simply_Merica) August 22, 2017
I hate it when parents see their children hurting and they deny everything #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/2MeIIeXPN1— Zamore (@JustZamore) August 22, 2017
#PleaseStepIn Mam Angie forgot that the are 3 side of the story ,Zanele story ,Bab Mahlangu story and the truth pic.twitter.com/9CYuyrecN9— Phumzile Radebe (@Phumi88Phumzile) August 22, 2017
Parents on #PleaseStepIn and denying everything! pic.twitter.com/PTdGpSRCK3— 🍑🌻Lisa Mncube🌻🍑 (@Lisa_dust10) August 22, 2017
