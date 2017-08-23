TshisaLIVE

Twitter thinks Please Step In's Mam'Angie is too quick to judge

23 August 2017 - 11:19 By TshisaLIVE
Reality relationship-themed show Please Step In's presenter is getting flack from Twitter
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Facebook

After every episode of Please Step In, Twitter usually reflects on the problems of the families discussed in the relationship-themed reality show. However this week they were pulled in a different direction as they felt that presenter Angie Diale is "too quick to judge" the families.

The viewers of the show commented on how they felt that the presenter quickly began judging the families as soon as she hears their stories. They went on to suggest that perhaps she could benefit from extra training. Ouch.

Last night's episode shed light on a few issues that tweeps felt hit  home. They struggled to figure out exactly who had a "problem" in the families as all parties seemed to have unresolved issues. Many fans also identified with some of the struggles, like parents failing to take responsibility for their roles in their children's shortcomings.

The memes came streaming through:

