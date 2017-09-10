TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Babes shows off her skills with gospel rendition

10 September 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Babes Wodumo shows off her singing talent.
Babes Wodumo shows off her singing talent.

Babes Wodumo has always tackled negative comments about her singing ability head-on, and has once again shared proof to back up her statements. 

Taking to Instagram the Wololo hitmaker shared a video of her doing a gospel rendition. 

Not that Babes is fazed by gossip surrounding her. During a recent interview on Metro FM, the gqom queen said that being gossiped about didn't bother her. 

"Being gossiped about is not a big deal for me. People gossiped about me when I was still a nobody so I am not worried. I am very intelligent and people that work with me know. I mean, I am 23 but I am doing great things and handling my things, that should inform people of my intellectual capacity," she said. 

 But just incase you doubted her statements, here's the video: 

To be deleted 😂😂😂😂😂😂 ngiyahlanya pho kunani

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

Most read

  1. Dumi Masilela’s alleged shooter 'refuses' to be charged TshisaLIVE
  2. Phat Joe details his heartbreak at ex's suicide TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on defending Bonang from hate: I say what comes out my mouth TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. Enhle's powerful message to Black Coffee TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X