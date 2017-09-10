WATCH: Babes shows off her skills with gospel rendition

Babes Wodumo has always tackled negative comments about her singing ability head-on, and has once again shared proof to back up her statements.

Taking to Instagram the Wololo hitmaker shared a video of her doing a gospel rendition.

Not that Babes is fazed by gossip surrounding her. During a recent interview on Metro FM, the gqom queen said that being gossiped about didn't bother her.

"Being gossiped about is not a big deal for me. People gossiped about me when I was still a nobody so I am not worried. I am very intelligent and people that work with me know. I mean, I am 23 but I am doing great things and handling my things, that should inform people of my intellectual capacity," she said.

But just incase you doubted her statements, here's the video: