I hope South Africans will grow up, says Lebo M

10 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lebo M opens up about what's most important to him.
Image: Via Lebo M's Instagram

Producer and musician Lebo M has performed and lived around the world as the famous face of Disney's The Lion King but returned home recently and had a quick DMC (Deep and meaningful conversation) with TshisaLIVE.

We asked Lebo M to complete the sentence. And The Lion King producer didn't hold back.

If I had 14 million in my bank account I would try find out where it came from and if it is taxable. I would be happy to have that kind of money because it means that I will continue to build the legacy and dream of building the South African arts globally.

I hope South Africans will grow up!

In five years I want to be working hard to build my legacy.

When I am not on stage, I am hustling for the next thing.

Nobody knows that I am actually a really shy person.

Love has taught me to never give up on love.

I believe in myself. 

I am constantly searching for the next big thing to achieve.

My purpose in life is to contribute to humanity. 

3 days ago

3 days ago

3 days ago

3 days ago

4 days ago

