WATCH: Pearl Modiadie surprised her dad with a new house

TV personality Pearl Modiadie made her father an incredibly proud man, when she surprised him with a new house.

Taking to social media, Pearl shared a video of the emotional moment when she took her dad to his new home.

At first Pearl's dad was in a state of disbelief, but could not hide the excitement he felt.

"The proudest moment of my life," Pearl said about the achievement.

In just a few hours since it was shared the emotional video was viewed more than 50,000 times.

This right here is definitely life goals: