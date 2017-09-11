WATCH: Pearl Modiadie surprised her dad with a new house
11 September 2017 - 15:40
TV personality Pearl Modiadie made her father an incredibly proud man, when she surprised him with a new house.
Taking to social media, Pearl shared a video of the emotional moment when she took her dad to his new home.
At first Pearl's dad was in a state of disbelief, but could not hide the excitement he felt.
"The proudest moment of my life," Pearl said about the achievement.
In just a few hours since it was shared the emotional video was viewed more than 50,000 times.
This right here is definitely life goals:
