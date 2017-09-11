TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Pearl Modiadie surprised her dad with a new house

11 September 2017 - 15:40 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Modiadie is life goals.
Pearl Modiadie is life goals.

TV personality Pearl Modiadie made her father an incredibly proud man, when she surprised him with a new house. 

Taking to social media, Pearl shared a video of the emotional moment when she took her dad to his new home. 

At first Pearl's dad was in a state of disbelief, but could not hide the excitement he felt. 

"The proudest moment of my life," Pearl said about the achievement. 

In just a few hours since it was shared the emotional video was viewed more than 50,000 times. 

This right here is definitely life goals: 

The proudest moment of my life 🙏🏾❤️

A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

