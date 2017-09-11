Skolopad 'moved' from Lesotho restaurant over leather shorts

Entertainer Skolopad was left "disappointed" after she was asked to eat her breakfast outside due to her "inappropriate" outfit at a well-known hotel in Lesotho.

The musician told TshisaLIVE that she was disappointed by the way she was treated at the hotel's restaurant over the black leather shorts she was wearing. Skolopad checked into the hotel after a night out on the town with a friend she was visiting in the neighbouring country.