Skolopad 'moved' from Lesotho restaurant over leather shorts

11 September 2017 - 14:22 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad's leather shorts raised eyebrows in Lesotho.
Entertainer Skolopad was left "disappointed" after she was asked to eat her breakfast outside due to her "inappropriate" outfit at a well-known hotel in Lesotho. 

The musician told TshisaLIVE that she was disappointed by the way she was treated at the hotel's restaurant over the black leather shorts she was wearing. Skolopad checked into the hotel after a night out on the town with a friend she was visiting in the neighbouring country. 

"When I checked in at about 3am on Sunday, I was wearing shorts but they allowed me to check in. But in the morning when I got there to eat my breakfast, I was told 'you can't eat in here'. They then suggested that they would set up a table for me outside, grabbed my food and told me to follow them outside where I could enjoy my food without bothering people," she said.

Skolopad said she was hurt and disappointed by the way she was treated, because she believed that her dressing was "just fine".   

Avani Hotel's general manager, Willem Van Heerden confirmed that Skolopad was moved to the patio of the restaurant because of her outfit.

"The manager who was on duty at the time has confirmed the incident. The woman [in question] arrived for breakfast and was dressed inappropriately. The restaurant has a dress code that is smart casual. So he [the manager on duty] offered to have her breakfast sent up to her room or served outside on the patio. To which her partner preferred the patio," he explained.

Willem said Skolopad was moved to respect the restaurant's rules as other customers may have been "uncomfortable". 

