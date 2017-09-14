TshisaLIVE

Dumi Masilela's murder to be replicated for Rhythm City send off

14 September 2017 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Dumi Masilela's last appearance on Rhythm City will be on October 11.
Dumi Masilela's last appearance on Rhythm City will be on October 11.
Image: Supplied

The murder of actor Dumi Masilela during a botched hijacking in Tembisa last month is set to be replayed when his Rhythm City character, Sifiso Ngema, is also set to be killed in the soapie's storyline in October. 

TshisaLIVE has learnt that producers made the decision to replicate Masilela's death in an attempt to highlight the scourge of violent crimes in South Africa.

"After extensive consultation with the Masilela family, the producers of Rhythm City have decided to incorporate Dumi Masilela’s tragic death into the exit storyline of his character," read a statement.

Masilela will appear for the last time on the soapie on October 11, which will be followed by a special on-screen memorial service in his honour on October 18.

The actor's mom Sabatha Magdeline and brother Thabani will also feature on the episode. 

“The show’s producers decided to use Sifiso’s exit story as a way to pay tribute to Dumi’s work as an actor and to highlight the tragedy of unnecessary violence that plagues our cities,” said producer Yula Quinn. 

Masilela died in hospital after being shot at during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on August 2.

Meanwhile, three people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the crime but have not yet been charged with the murder. 

One of the suspects‚ Mfundo Nkosi handed himself over to police after his accomplice‚ Bongani Masombuka‚ was arrested for a separate crime. Both suspects are currently in court on charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances relating to separate incidents.

Nkosi has confessed that he was present when Masilela was shot but alleged that the third suspect‚ who police said had refused to be charged‚ was the triggerman.

Zodwa: 'I won't wear a panty for Mugabe'

Zodwa Wabantu has come out guns blazing against Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's criticism of her 'pantyless' performances.  As reported by ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Vusi Nova breaks his social media silence after kidnapping

It's been three weeks since Vusi Nova was stripped, beaten and taken on a joyride during a hijacking and he is slowly coming to terms with the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Blue Mbombo: I was never addicted to shopping, I just loved fashion

Model Blue Mbombo has clarified what she calls an old issue of 'shopping addiction' which has again surfaced, insisting that she wasn't an addict, ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties TshisaLIVE
  2. Lol! Trevor Noah pokes fun at the EFF's congratulatory message TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by what it took for OPW groom to stop cheating TshisaLIVE
  4. Robbie Malinga slams rumours about his health TshisaLIVE
  5. Everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini's 'white wedding' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
X